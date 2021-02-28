Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 30,047 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,047 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $5,054,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In other National Retail Properties news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,894,660 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

