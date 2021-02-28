Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 642,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 317,606 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 183,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $158.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $173.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

