Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the January 28th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,454,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TGGI opened at $0.00 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Trans Global Group
Read More: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.