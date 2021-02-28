Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the January 28th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,454,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TGGI opened at $0.00 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group, Inc, a green company, through its subsidiaries, engages in renewable energy and solar energy sector. It offers products to reduce homeowner's and business' energy consumption, lower their carbon footprint, enhance the efficiency of their energy products, and reduce energy costs.

