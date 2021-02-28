TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) vs. Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Head-To-Head Survey

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ormat Technologies pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TransAlta pays out -144.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TransAlta has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TransAlta is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ormat Technologies and TransAlta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 TransAlta 0 3 5 0 2.63

Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $96.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.84%. TransAlta has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.34%. Given TransAlta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Ormat Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Ormat Technologies has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ormat Technologies and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies 10.77% 5.01% 2.27% TransAlta -2.23% -4.95% -1.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ormat Technologies and TransAlta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies $746.04 million 6.41 $88.10 million $1.46 58.68 TransAlta $1.77 billion 1.33 $61.79 million ($0.09) -96.56

Ormat Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ormat Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats TransAlta on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic (PV), and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal, solar PV, and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage and Management Services segment offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services, as well as services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy storage units. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 8,385 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.