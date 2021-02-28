Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) alerts:

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,170. The company has a market cap of C$482.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.41. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$1.98.

In other Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.