Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $124,529.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $305,466.02 and approximately $124,529.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00461186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00074627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00076376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00079541 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00052425 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.09 or 0.00472331 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00198794 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Token Profile

Trinity Network Credit launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

