Tripio Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $1.15 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. One Tripio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00054428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.12 or 0.00721251 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00027460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00030409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00038942 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio is a token. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tripio Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.