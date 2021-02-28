Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 104,915 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.04% of Triumph Group worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Group stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $801.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

