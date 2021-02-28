TRON Price Tops $0.0459 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $3.29 billion and approximately $1.73 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRON has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000087 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001138 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

