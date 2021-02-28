TrueDeck (TDP) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 26.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $153,680.36 and $13,965.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $351.29 or 0.00775123 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00030133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00030882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00057070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00040874 BTC.

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

