TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.00

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $306.27 million and $97.57 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00054428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.12 or 0.00721251 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00027460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00030409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00038942 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 306,144,769 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

