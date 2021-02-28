TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $187,436.98

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $187,436.98 and $16.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.86 or 0.00287815 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001855 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010711 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

