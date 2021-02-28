TrustSwap Price Tops $3.80 on Top Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. One TrustSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $3.80 or 0.00008424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $280.44 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.00465925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00074821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00078183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00079437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00052841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.14 or 0.00467623 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00200004 BTC.

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,731,969 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

