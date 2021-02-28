Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Short Interest Update

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TMPM opened at $10.19 on Friday. Turmeric Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turmeric Acquisition stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Turmeric Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

