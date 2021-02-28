TurtleCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.75 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $453,750.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 95,473,598,227 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.