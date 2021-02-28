U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,479,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $53.54.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

