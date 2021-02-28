U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. U.S. Well Services reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USWS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,936,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,531,097. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $131.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.