Ubex Hits Market Cap of $936,583.49 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $936,583.49 and approximately $139,048.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.88 or 0.00410133 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

