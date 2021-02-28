Ubex Market Capitalization Tops $964,325.81 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $964,325.81 and approximately $110,950.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 46.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.40 or 0.00453270 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.