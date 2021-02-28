UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stake Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,738 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 72.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 31.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.