Ultra Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $69.93 million and $970,882.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,617.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.01003485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.35 or 0.00384719 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00030792 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000902 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012894 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003533 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,577,329 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

