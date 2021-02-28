UMA Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. UMA has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $39.36 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can now be purchased for $20.02 or 0.00042955 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.04 or 0.00487017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00073370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00078788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00078201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00054467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.44 or 0.00470722 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00193680 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,675,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,099,909 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

UMA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars.

