Umbrella Network Price Reaches $1.28 on Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002943 BTC on major exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $20.09 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011497 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 75.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 46,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 15,646,329 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars.

