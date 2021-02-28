Uniform Fiscal Object Trading Up 86.6% Over Last 7 Days (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Uniform Fiscal Object token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $5,244.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 86.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,850,751,262 tokens. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net . The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

Uniform Fiscal Object Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars.

