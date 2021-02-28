Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.71 on Friday, hitting $205.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,401,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,191. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.15 and a 200 day moving average of $201.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.