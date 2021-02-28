Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,844 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $205.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

