Unisocks Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.57 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $28.57 million and approximately $975,230.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unisocks has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. One Unisocks token can now be bought for about $90,987.41 or 2.00871179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.22 or 0.00461883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00074703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00077000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00079761 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00052840 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.47 or 0.00473482 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00199409 BTC.

Unisocks Token Profile

Unisocks’ total supply is 314 tokens. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

Buying and Selling Unisocks

