United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Short Interest Update

United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, an increase of 8,580.0% from the January 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,501,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
United American Petroleum stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. United American Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
United American Petroleum Company Profile
