United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will announce $268.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.62 million to $270.20 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $178.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.30 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $967.00 million, with estimates ranging from $948.20 million to $985.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,298 shares of company stock worth $39,982 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,586,000 after purchasing an additional 402,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Bankshares by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 260,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Bankshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,688,000 after purchasing an additional 189,410 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,666,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.