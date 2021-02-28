United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 354,691 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.68% of United Rentals worth $281,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on URI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.32.

URI opened at $297.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.08. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $321.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

