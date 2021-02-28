United Traders Token (UTT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $981.00

United Traders Token (CURRENCY:UTT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One United Traders Token token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. United Traders Token has a total market cap of $10.76 million and $981.00 worth of United Traders Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, United Traders Token has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.03 or 0.00770294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00030589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00057098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00040955 BTC.

United Traders Token Profile

UTT is a token. United Traders Token’s total supply is 69,403,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,548,999 tokens. United Traders Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Uttoken.io . United Traders Token’s official website is uttoken.io . United Traders Token’s official Twitter account is @Uttoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The United Traders is a trading company of U.S stock markets operating since 2009. The United Traders will use the blockchain technology to expand their platform and create a marketplace for cryptocurrencies powered by an ERC-20 token. The actual platform feature a pool of algorithmic strategies which was employed by the Kvadrat Black SPC hedge fund named as Kvadrat Black, a Type C strategy (a pool of manual and algorithmic strategies extensively used on the cryptocurrency markets), an IPO with United Traders (a feature which allows investors to buy shares of companies offering IPO’s on a provisional subscription basis) and OTC (a feature which allows an investor to buy shares in non-public companies). United Traders Token (UTT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay for trading services on the platform. “

