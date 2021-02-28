UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s 4th Largest Position

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.9% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $40,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,900,872,000 after buying an additional 552,219 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,918,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,749,000 after acquiring an additional 417,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $332.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.34. The stock has a market cap of $315.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

