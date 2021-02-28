Unitrade (TRADE) Price Down 36.7% Over Last 7 Days

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Unitrade token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.54 or 0.00773702 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00031226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00057132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00041333 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade (TRADE) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,321,029 tokens.

