USD Coin (USDC) Trading Up 0% This Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $8.93 billion and $2.37 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.06 or 0.03108932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00022642 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 9,061,967,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,925,175,573 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

