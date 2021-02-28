USDJ Reaches One Day Volume of $51.97 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, USDJ has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.64 million and approximately $51.97 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.40 or 0.00457620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00071769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00074912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00080726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.82 or 0.00460875 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00206647 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

