USDK Hits Market Cap of $28.69 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.69 million and $254.28 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.31 or 0.00484247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00073801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00079054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00078381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00055930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.00473642 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00193425 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

