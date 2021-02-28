USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $148.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $948,485.45 and $148.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,834.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.25 or 0.01018040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.39 or 0.00397830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00031252 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000519 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002927 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

