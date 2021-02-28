USDx stablecoin (USDX) Market Cap Hits $7.07 Million

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,385.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.62 or 0.01013270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.00397942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00031556 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000517 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003293 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

