USDX (USDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006410 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005747 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000088 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

