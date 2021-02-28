V-ID Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00054455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.80 or 0.00784859 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00030547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00041388 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.