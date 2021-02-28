V-ID (VIDT) Hits Market Capitalization of $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00053844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.44 or 0.00705537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00027060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00030351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00058555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00038608 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

