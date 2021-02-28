Valor Token (VALOR) Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Valor Token has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges. Valor Token has a total market cap of $6.64 million and $1.97 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00054428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.12 or 0.00721251 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00027460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00030409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

