Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Short Interest Update

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the January 28th total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Value Partners Group stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. Value Partners Group has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.83.
About Value Partners Group
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for Value Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.