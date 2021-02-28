Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 65,539 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Valvoline worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,690,000 after buying an additional 2,740,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Valvoline by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,728,000 after buying an additional 1,145,829 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Valvoline by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after buying an additional 891,814 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,946,000 after buying an additional 828,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,011,000 after buying an additional 630,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $25.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VVV. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

