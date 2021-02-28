Van ECK Associates Corp Has $14.52 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,010 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.81% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF worth $14,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 146,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

