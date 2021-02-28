Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,954,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,227 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.97% of Oceaneering International worth $15,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OII. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,085,000 after buying an additional 819,666 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 353.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 965,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 752,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 542,652 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 636,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 390,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

OII stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.60. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

