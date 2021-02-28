Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Shares of PLD opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.73 and a 200-day moving average of $101.34. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

