Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 267,318 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vale by 13.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

