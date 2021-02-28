Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of AZN opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. The company has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

