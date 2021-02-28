Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886,502 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,563 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,294,000 after buying an additional 1,294,569 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,805,000 after buying an additional 1,124,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,798,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,283,000 after buying an additional 638,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $94.58 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.